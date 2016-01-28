FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Record indirect bids at U.S. 7-year note sale
January 28, 2016 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

Record indirect bids at U.S. 7-year note sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Investment managers, foreign central banks and other direct bidders on Thursday bought a record amount of U.S. seven-year Treasury notes at a yield of 1.759 percent, which was the lowest since a year earlier, Treasury data showed.

Indirect bidders bought 69.38 percent of the $29 billion seven-year debt offering, which was their biggest share since this government debt maturity was introduced in February 2009.

At the prior auction in December, indirect bidders purchased 47.11 percent, which was the lowest since October 2014. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)

