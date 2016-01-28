UPDATE 1-Record indirect bids at U.S. 7-year note sale

(Adds details on auction, adds analyst quote)

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Investment managers, foreign central banks and other direct bidders on Thursday bought a record amount of U.S. seven-year Treasury notes at a yield of 1.759 percent, which was the lowest since a year earlier, Treasury data showed.

Indirect bidders bought 69.38 percent of the $29 billion seven-year debt offering, which was their biggest share since this government debt maturity was introduced in February 2009.

At the prior auction in December, indirect bidders purchased 47.11 percent, which was the lowest since October 2014.

Small bond dealers and direct bidders bought 14.83 percent of the latest seven-year Treasuries supply, which was their biggest share since January 2015 and greater than the 14.06 percent at the prior auction.

“Considering how strong both the indirect and direct bids were, it suggests strong demand from both domestic investment funds and foreign investors,” John Canavan, market strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates wrote in a research note.

Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Fed purchased 15.79 percent of the seven-year debt supply, which was a record low share.

In December, they bought 38.82 percent, which was the most since July 2015.

The ratio of bids to the amount of seven-year supply was 2.63, matching the level set in November 2014. In December, the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of overall auction demand was 2.34. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio and Grant McCool)