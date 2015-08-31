FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells 6-month bills at highest interest rate since 2009
August 31, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sells 6-month bills at highest interest rate since 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $24 billion of six-month bills at an interest rate of 0.270 percent, which was above prior week’s 0.200 percent and matching the level last seen in the week of Aug. 17, 2009, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of six-month T-bills offered was 3.74, up from last week’s 3.51 which was the weakest reading since October 2009.

Appetite and interest rates on U.S. T-bill supply have swung sharply in recent weeks due to global market volatility and changing traders’ expectations on the timing whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by year-end, analysts said.

The Treasury on Monday also sold $24 billion of three-month bills at an interest rate of 0.095 percent, up from 0.050 percent last week.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the latest three-month T-bill sale was 3.71, above last week’s 3.49 which was the lowest since October 2013. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
