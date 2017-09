NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $50 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.260 percent, up from 0.250 percent at the prior auction last week and the highest rate since May 31, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 3.09, down from the prior week’s 3.39 and the lowest in four weeks.