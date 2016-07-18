FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bids at U.S. T-bill auctions rebound from 7-year lows
#Funds News
July 18, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Bids at U.S. T-bill auctions rebound from 7-year lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Demand at the latest auctions of U.S. three-month and six-month Treasury bills on Monday increased from seven-year lows struck the prior week, but remained below its recent average due to increased supply.

The ratio of bids to the $37 billion of three-month Treasury bills offered was 3.21, according to Treasury Department data.

This compared with last week's 2.98, which was the weakest since July 2009.

This gauge of auction demand for $32 billion of six-month T-bills was 3.28, up from the prior week's 3.07, which was the lowest since June 2009.

The interest rate on the latest six-month bill supply was 0.43 percent, up from 0.39 percent last week and matching its highest level since June 6.

The latest three-month bill issue's interest rate was 0.32 percent, up from 0.31 percent the prior week and the highest since May 31. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
