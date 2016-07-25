FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

Bids at U.S. 6-month T-bill sale highest in 6 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Demand at the latest auction of U.S. six-month Treasury bills on Monday rose for a second consecutive week, resulting in a modest drop in the interest rate paid to investors from a week earlier, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of six-month T-bills offered was 3.84, up from 3.28 last week. Two weeks earlier, this gauge of auction demand was 3.07, the lowest since June 2009.

The interest rate on the latest six-month bill issue was 0.425 percent, down slightly from 0.430 percent at last week's six-month bill sale. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)

