a year ago
July 26, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

Bids at U.S. 1-month T-bill sale strongest since Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Demand at the latest auction of U.S. one-month Treasury bills on Tuesday jumped to its strongest since October, resulting in the lowest interest rate paid to investors in four weeks, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the $45 billion of one-month T-bills offered was 3.92, up from 3.37 a week earlier. The gauge of auction demand reached its highest since 4.53 on Oct. 20, 2015.

The latest one-month bill issue sold at an interest rate of 0.270 percent, down from 0.275 percent at last week's auction. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

