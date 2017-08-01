FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. one-month bill rate approaches 1 percent
August 1, 2017 / 3:55 PM / 5 minutes ago

U.S. one-month bill rate approaches 1 percent

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The interest rate on new U.S. one-month Treasury bills edged closer to 1 percent on Tuesday, which was last seen in September 2008 prior to the Federal Reserve's slashing of borrowing costs to combat the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

The U.S. Treasury Department sold $45 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.990 percent, the highest since 1.010 percent sold on Sept. 30, 2008, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of the one-month T-bills offered was 2.90, which was the lowest since May 30 when it was 2.68. The reading on overall auction demand was 2.95 at the prior one-month bill sale last week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)

