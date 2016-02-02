U.S. T-bills sold at lower interest rates

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $73 billion of bills at lower interest rates than prior auctions on safe-haven demand for short-dated government debt due to worries about the global economy.

The Treasury auctioned $55 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.270 percent. The ratio of bids to the amount offered, which gauges overall auction demand, was 3.59.

“Buyside bidders saw value at this level,” Jefferies & Co. money market strategist Tom Simons wrote in a research note.

Last week, it sold $55 billion of one-month T-bills at an interest rate of 0.295 percent with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.69.

The Treasury also held an $18 billion one-year bill sale that fetched an interest rate of 0.530 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.59.

At the prior one-year bill sale in January, Treasury paid investors an interest rate of 0.670 percent. It had a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.95.

On the open market, the one-month bill rate was 0.196 percent, hovering at its lowest in four weeks, while the one-year T-bill rate was last at 0.458 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)