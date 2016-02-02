FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. T-bills sold at lower interest rates
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. T-bills sold at lower interest rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $73 billion of bills at lower interest rates than prior auctions on safe-haven demand for short-dated government debt due to worries about the global economy.

The Treasury auctioned $55 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.270 percent. The ratio of bids to the amount offered, which gauges overall auction demand, was 3.59.

“Buyside bidders saw value at this level,” Jefferies & Co. money market strategist Tom Simons wrote in a research note.

Last week, it sold $55 billion of one-month T-bills at an interest rate of 0.295 percent with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.69.

The Treasury also held an $18 billion one-year bill sale that fetched an interest rate of 0.530 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.59.

At the prior one-year bill sale in January, Treasury paid investors an interest rate of 0.670 percent. It had a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.95.

On the open market, the one-month bill rate was 0.196 percent, hovering at its lowest in four weeks, while the one-year T-bill rate was last at 0.458 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.