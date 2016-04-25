FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells T-bills at highest rates in 4 weeks
April 25, 2016

U.S. sells T-bills at highest rates in 4 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold the latest supply of three-month and six-month bills at the highest interest rates in four weeks in advance of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting.

The Treasury sold $28 billion of three-month bills at an interest rate of 0.250 percent, up from the prior week’s 0.220 percent.

It sold $24 billion of six-month T-bills at an interest rate of 0.400 percent, up from 0.350 percent a week ago.

Most analysts expected the U.S. central bank to leave policy rates unchanged at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

