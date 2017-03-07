FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 1-month bills sold to solid demand
March 7, 2017 / 5:20 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. 1-month bills sold to solid demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $15 billion of one-month bills to solid demand as it has reduced the supply of this short-dated debt maturity in advance of a possible reinstatement of the federal debt ceiling on March 15.

The ratio of bids to the amount of one-month bills offered , which is a measure of auction demand, was 3.81, down from 3.96 at the prior auction last week but higher than its recent average.

The latest one-month T-bill was sold at an interest rate of 0.570 percent, the highest since October 2008.

A week ago, the Treasury sold $18 billion worth of one-month debt at an interest rate of 0.40 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

