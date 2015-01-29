FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells 5-year note at lowest yield since May 2013
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. sells 5-year note at lowest yield since May 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $35 billion of five-year government debt at a yield of 1.288 percent, the lowest at an auction since May 2013, according to Treasury data.

In December, the Treasury sold the same amount of five-year notes at a yield of 1.739 percent.

Bond funds, foreign central banks and other investors bought nearly 73 percent of the latest five-year note issue due in January 2020, above the 66 percent seen at the prior auction in December, the data showed.

U.S. Treasuries yields have fallen in January on worries that weak global growth and a strong dollar would disrupt the U.S. economic expansion.

The Treasury will complete this week’s bond auctions with a $29 billion offering of seven-year debt at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT). (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
