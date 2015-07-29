U.S. sells 5-year notes to strong demand before FOMC

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $35 billion of five-year notes to strong investor demand in advance of a statement from the Federal Reserve which might offer clues on the timing of an interest rate increase.

The latest five-year note issue fetched a yield of 1.625 percent. It was below the June auction’s 1.710 percent which was the highest since December.

The ratio of bids submitted to the amount offered was 2.58, which was the highest since November and above the 2.39 seen at the prior auction in June. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)