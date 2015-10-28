FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells five-year notes to light demand
October 28, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sells five-year notes to light demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $35 billion of five-year government debt to light demand with direct bidders buying their smallest share of five-year supply since June 2013, Treasury data showed.

The latest five-year debt sale was sandwiched between a weak two-year floating-rate note auction and the scheduled release of a policy statement from the Federal Reserve at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).

The ratio of bids to the amount offered at the five-year auction was 2.43, lower than 2.57 at the prior one held in September and below the 12-month average of 2.50.

The latest five-year issue cleared at a yield of 1.415 percent, which was the lowest at an auction since April, but it was about 1.5 basis points above traders’ expectations. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

