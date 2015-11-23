FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Foreigners buy most U.S. 10-year note supply since 2011
November 23, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Foreigners buy most U.S. 10-year note supply since 2011

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts, adds background)
    Nov 23 (Reuters) - Overseas central banks and investors
purchased the most U.S. 10-year Treasuries notes at an auction
in over four years, suggesting foreign demand for dollar assets
in advance of a possible rate increase from the Federal Reserve
in December.
    The overall pickup in foreign purchases signaled at least
reduced Treasuries selling from overseas central banks in an
effort to help support their currencies against to a strong
dollar.     
    This key category of U.S. government debt owners bought
$8.012 billion of the latest 10-year supply earlier in November,
compared with $5.161 billion they purchased the previous month,
according to the Treasury Department's auction allotment data
released on Monday.
    This was the most they purchased at a 10-year auction since
the $8.627 billion they bought in August 2011.
    Overseas investors also bought $4.999 billion of the latest
three-year supply, up from $4.181 billion they purchased the
previous month.
    They bought $1.518 billion of 30-year bonds versus $1.799
billion the prior month.
    Meanwhile, large investment managers, another major group of
holders of U.S. government debt, bought $8.868 billion at a
10-year note auction held in November, compared with the $9.286
billion they purchased the previous month, Treasury data showed.
    The Treasury also sold some of $24 billion of 10-year notes
earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond
dealers.
    At other auctions held the same week as the 10-year auction,
large investment managers bought $7.489 billion of three-year
notes, compared with the $8.727 billion they purchased the
previous month. They bought $9.193 billion in 30-year bonds
versus $7.179 billion the prior month.
    The Treasury offered $24 billion in three-year notes and $16
billion in 30-year bonds.

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)

