U.S. sells 2-year FRN to soft demand

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $15 billion of two-year floating-rate securities to soft demand, resulting in a yield margin of 16.8 basis points above its benchmark, Treasury data showed.

The yield margin at the latest two-year FRN auction was the widest since this security was launched in January 2014.

The yield on this 2-year FRN issue was equivalent to 18.8 basis points.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 3.10, up from the record low of 2.87 at the prior auction in September but well below a running average of 4.14 since its debut. (Reporting by Richard Leong)