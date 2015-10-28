FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sells 2-year FRN to soft demand
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sells 2-year FRN to soft demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $15 billion of two-year floating-rate securities to soft demand, resulting in a yield margin of 16.8 basis points above its benchmark, Treasury data showed.

The yield margin at the latest two-year FRN auction was the widest since this security was launched in January 2014.

The yield on this 2-year FRN issue was equivalent to 18.8 basis points.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 3.10, up from the record low of 2.87 at the prior auction in September but well below a running average of 4.14 since its debut. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.