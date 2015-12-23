U.S. FRN supply fetches solid investor demand

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department sold $13 billion of two-year floating-rate notes on Wednesday to solid investor demand in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increase last week, Treasury data showed.

Indirect bidders which include fund managers and foreign central banks purchased 59.08 percent of the latest floating-rate supply, which was their biggest share since April.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders bought 1.54 percent, their smallest share since August.

Primary dealers, or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, purchased 39.38 percent, their smallest share since April.