FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FRN supply fetches solid investor demand
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 23, 2015 / 4:55 PM / in 2 years

U.S. FRN supply fetches solid investor demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department sold $13 billion of two-year floating-rate notes on Wednesday to solid investor demand in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increase last week, Treasury data showed.

Indirect bidders which include fund managers and foreign central banks purchased 59.08 percent of the latest floating-rate supply, which was their biggest share since April.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders bought 1.54 percent, their smallest share since August.

Primary dealers, or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, purchased 39.38 percent, their smallest share since April.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.