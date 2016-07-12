UPDATE 1-U.S. 10-year Treasury note sale bids weakest in seven years

(Adds details on latest 10-year note sale)

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - Demand for $20 billion of U.S. 10-year Treasury note supply on Tuesday was the weakest in more than seven years, as investors seemed reluctant to aggressively bid for new government debt supply at current low yields, according to Treasury data.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year notes offered was 2.33, down from 2.70 at the prior 10-year auction in June and the lowest since March 2009 when it was 2.14.

The yield on the second reopening of the 10-year note that was originally issued in May was 1.516 percent, lower than 1.702 percent at the first reopening of the 10-year issue in June.

It was the second lowest yield on record at a 10-year note auction. The record low yield was set at 1.459 percent in July 2012.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 54.31 percent of the 10-year note supply, which was their smallest share since January 2015.

In June, indirect bidders bought a record 73.63 percent of the 10-year note supply.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders purchased 7.94 percent, compared with 7.14 percent in June.

Primary dealers or the top 23 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve acquired 37.74 percent, their biggest share since January 2015.