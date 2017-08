NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $13 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) to a record high share of purchase from fund managers and other indirect bidders, Treasury data showed.

That group of investors bought 77.06 percent of the latest 10-year TIPS supply, surpassing the prior record of 75.71 percent set in March 2015. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)