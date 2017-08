NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - Bidding for Monday's $24 billion in U.S. three-year Treasury notes was the weakest since 2009, resulting in the government having paying bond dealers and investors a higher yield than what traders had expected.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.62, compared with 2.74 at the prior three-year note auction in March. This measure of overall demand at an auction was the lowest since July 2009. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)