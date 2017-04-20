U.S. awards primary dealers record low amount of 5-year TIPS supply

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday awarded primary dealers or the top 23 Wall Street firms that do business with the Federal Reserve the lowest amount ever at an auction of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities.

The government's finance arm allotted 16.66 percent of the $16 billion in five-year TIPS offered to primary dealers. This compared with a 18.69 percent share they were awarded in December, Treasury data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)