U.S. Treasury pares 1-month bill auction size

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it will sell $50 billion of one-month bills on Tuesday, scaling back from the record amount of $55 billion it sold last week.

The Treasury had ramped up its issuance of T-bills to replenish its cash balance, which plummeted during the recent debt ceiling debate.

Last Thursday, it had $165 billion in cash on hand, above its $150 billion target minimum and a low of $22.9 billion on Oct. 30. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)