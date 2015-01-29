U.S. sells 7-year notes at lowest yield since May 2013

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $29 billion of seven-year notes at a yield of 1.590 percent, the lowest at an auction since May 2013, according to Treasury data.

In December, the Treasury sold the same amount of seven-year debt at a yield of 2.125 percent.

Overall bidding for the latest seven-year note supply due January 2022 improved from the prior auction.

The ratio of the amount of bids to the amount offered was 2.50, up from December’s 2.39 which was the lowest since November 2013.

Earlier Thursday, the Treasury sold $35 billion of five-year notes at a yield of 1.288 percent, which was also the lowest since May 2013. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)