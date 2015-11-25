FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 7-year note supply fetches solid demand
November 25, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. 7-year note supply fetches solid demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $29 billion in seven-year notes to solid demand at a yield of 2.013 percent, the highest since July but below what traders had expected, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.51, a tad lower than 2.55 at prior auction in October. This gauge of overall auction demand, however, was above its 12-month average of 2.47.

The seven-year auction was the last of this week’s U.S. government debt supply.

It sold $26 billion in two-year notes on Monday and $35 billion of five-year debt on Tuesday. It raised $13 billion with an offering of two-year floating-rate notes on Tuesday.

The Treasury sold a combined $104 billion in bills

this week.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

