U.S. delays 7-year note auction to Friday
February 25, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. delays 7-year note auction to Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it postponed the close of a $28 billion sale of seven-year notes to Friday from Thursday due to “a technical issue.”

The non-competitive and competition bidding of the latest seven-year debt offering will take place at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) and 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT) on Friday, the Treasury said.

“The settlement date and all other aspects of the auction remain unchanged from the original announcement,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

