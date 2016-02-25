UPDATE 1-U.S. postpones 7-year note auction due to technical issue

(Adds market action, Fed’s mortgage operation)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it had postponed the close of a $28 billion sale of seven-year notes to Friday from Thursday due to “a technical issue.”

The move followed a rescheduled purchase operation of mortgage-backed securities by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday due to a technical glitch.

The non-competitive and competitive bidding of the latest seven-year debt offering will take place at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) and 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT) on Friday, the Treasury said.

“The settlement date and all other aspects of the auction remain unchanged from the original announcement,” it said in a statement.

The seven-year note sale is part of this week’s $88 billion in coupon-bearing Treasury supply.

Tuesday’s $26 billion two-year note sale and Wednesday’s $34 billion five-year debt auction fetched solid bidding from investors.

In mid-afternoon trading on Thursday, traders expected the latest seven-year Treasury issue to sell at a yield of 1.4810 percent, which would be the lowest yield at a seven-year auction since April 2013. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese and Paul Simao)