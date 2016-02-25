FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. postpones 7-year note auction due to technical issue
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. postpones 7-year note auction due to technical issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds market action, Fed’s mortgage operation)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it had postponed the close of a $28 billion sale of seven-year notes to Friday from Thursday due to “a technical issue.”

The move followed a rescheduled purchase operation of mortgage-backed securities by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday due to a technical glitch.

The non-competitive and competitive bidding of the latest seven-year debt offering will take place at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) and 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT) on Friday, the Treasury said.

“The settlement date and all other aspects of the auction remain unchanged from the original announcement,” it said in a statement.

The seven-year note sale is part of this week’s $88 billion in coupon-bearing Treasury supply.

Tuesday’s $26 billion two-year note sale and Wednesday’s $34 billion five-year debt auction fetched solid bidding from investors.

In mid-afternoon trading on Thursday, traders expected the latest seven-year Treasury issue to sell at a yield of 1.4810 percent, which would be the lowest yield at a seven-year auction since April 2013. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese and Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.