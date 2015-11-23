FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. 6-month T-bills sold at highest rate since 2009
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 23, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. 6-month T-bills sold at highest rate since 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $26 billion of six-month bills at an interest rate of 0.35 percent, which was the highest at a six-month auction since April 2009 when it hit 0.37 percent, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 3.46, down from 3.91 the prior week and the lowest in four auctions.

In the meantime, the Treasury paid investors an interest rate of 0.140 percent on $28 billion of three-month T-bills.

It was below last week’s 0.145 percent, matching the level set on Feb. 28, 2011.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the latest three-month bill sale was 3.66, up from 3.42 the previous week and the highest in three auctions. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.