U.S. sells 3-month T-bills at highest rate since February
December 15, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. sells 3-month T-bills at highest rate since February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $24 billion of three-month bills at an interest rate of 0.035 percent, which was the highest it paid to investors to buy this T-bill maturity since a June 30 auction, Treasury data showed.

At the same time, the Treasury paid investors an interest rate of 0.11 percent on $26 billion of six-month T-bills at an auction. This was highest interest rate at a six-month auction since Feb. 10. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

