Direct bidders buy most U.S. 3-year notes in 15 months
December 8, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

Direct bidders buy most U.S. 3-year notes in 15 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Small bond dealers, large fund managers and other direct bidders on Tuesday bought the most U.S. three-year Treasuries notes at an auction in 15 months, Treasury data showed.

This group purchased 18.56 percent of the latest three-year issue, their largest share since the 20.27 percent at an auction held in September 2014.

Indirect bidders that include foreign central banks bought 47.44 percent, up from 40.81 percent at the prior auction in November.

Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street banks that do business directly with the Federal Reserve bought 34.00 percent of the three-year offering, down from 44.09 percent last month and their smallest share since May 2010.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 3.14, up from 2.82 at the prior auction in November.

The latest three-year note was sold at a yield of 1.255 percent, down from 1.271 percent in November, Treasury data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

