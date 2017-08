NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Demand at the latest auction of three-year U.S. Treasury notes on Monday declined to its weakest level in seven years, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the $24 billion three-year notes offered was 2.69, down from 2.79 at the prior auction in June and the lowest since July 2009 when it was 2.62. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)