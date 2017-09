NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $24 billion of three-year notes at a yield of 0.890 percent with solid demand from investors, Treasury data showed.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders purchased 55.96 percent of the latest three-year note issue, their biggest share since January. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)