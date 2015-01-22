FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors scoop up U.S. 10-year TIPS supply
#Market News
January 22, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

Investors scoop up U.S. 10-year TIPS supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Investors bought a majority of the $15 billion worth of U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities offered on Thursday, suggesting demand for higher-yield U.S. bonds as European yields hit record lows.

The risk to own U.S. TIPS was reduced earlier after the European Central Bank said it will embark on a bond purchase program, worth 60 billion euro a month, aimed at averting deflation spreading across the euro zone.

The latest ECB stimulus move was also seen critical in stemming downward price pressure in Europe from exacerbating already weak price growth in the United States.

The latest 10-year TIPS issue fetched a yield of 0.315 percent, the lowest the U.S. government has paid on this maturity since an auction in July 2014.

Foreign central banks, fund companies and other indirect bidders bought 63.95 percent of the 10-year TIPS supply, which was their largest share since an auction last May.

Large fund managers, smaller bond dealers and other direct bidders bought 10.2 percent of the 10-year TIPS supply, which was their biggest share since an auction in July.

Primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve bought 25.85 percent, their smallest share since these figures were available going back to 2003, according to Treasury data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

