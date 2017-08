NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Indirect bidders that include fund managers and foreign central banks on Wednesday purchased their biggest ever share at an auction of U.S. 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, Treasury data showed.

This group of bidders bought 77.02 percent of the $5 billion 30-year TIPS offered, surpassing the prior record of 70.82 percent at a 30-year TIPS sale held a year ago. (Reporting by Richard Leong)