U.S. 5-year TIPS supply sells at negative yield

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $14 billion of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at a negative yield for a second auction, Treasury data showed.

The latest five-year TIPS supply, the first reopening of an issue introduced in April, was sold at a yield of -0.209 percent, which was the most negative since April 2015. In April, investors bought the five-year TIPS issue at a yield of -0.195 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)