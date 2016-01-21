FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 10-year TIPS sold at highest yield since 2011
January 21, 2016 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. 10-year TIPS sold at highest yield since 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $15 billion of 10-year inflation bonds to soft demand at a yield of 0.725 percent, which was the highest level since May 2011, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities offered was 2.19, down from 2.38 at the prior 10-year TIPS sale held in November.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of overall auction demand, was the weakest since July 2008. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

