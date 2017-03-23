FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 10-year TIPS sold to strong investor demand
March 23, 2017 / 5:25 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. 10-year TIPS sold to strong investor demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $11 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities to solid investor demand at a yield of 0.466 percent, which was the highest yield at a 10-year TIPS auction since January 2016.

The Treasury awarded large fund managers, small bond dealers and other direct bidders 15.58 percent of the 10-year TIPS supply, which was their largest share at a 10-year TIPS auction since November 2013, according to Treasury data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

