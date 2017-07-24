UPDATE 1-U.S. bill sales turn ugly on debt ceiling worries

(Updates throughout, adds quotes)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Investors on Monday shunned the latest U.S. Treasury bill supply as concerns intensified about a delay in federal debt payments if Congress failed to raise the debt ceiling before the government runs out of cash possibly in October.

Fear about a debt ceiling fight in Washington since the last one in 2015 "has reached a hysterical level," according to Tom Simons, Jefferies & Co.'s money market strategist.

The consensus on Wall Street remains that U.S. lawmakers will strike a deal to raise the statutory borrowing limit, currently at $19.9 trillion, in time to avert a default. But there is little evidence that this is a top priority in Washington ahead of the Congressional recess in August and a lingering focus on healthcare reform.

This has upended the T-bill market with the three-month bill rate rising above the six-month rate on the open market.

T-bills due in October are seen most vulnerable if the debt limit is not increased, analysts said.

"The concerns about a Congress fight over the debt ceiling has made the three-month bill pretty much a pariah," said John Canavan, market strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.

Bidding at Monday's auctions of three-month and six-month bills was the weakest in about eight years. The Treasury also paid the highest interest rates on these T-bill maturities since October 2008, Treasury data showed.

The Treasury auctioned $39 billion of three-month bills at an interest rate of 1.180 percent, the highest since 1.250 percent on Oct. 20, 2008.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.87, matching the eight-year low recorded two weeks earlier.

The Treasury sold $33 billion of six-month T-bills at an interest rate of 1.130 percent, which was the highest since the 1.400 percent on Oct. 27, 2008.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the six-month auction was 2.91, which was the weakest reading since June 2009.

In autumn 2015, U.S. lawmakers reached a deal that extended the Treasury Department's borrowing authority until March 2017.

Since then, the Treasury has embarked on extraordinary measures to ensure the government is meeting its debt obligations.

The Congressional Budget Office said in June Congress would need to raise the debt limit by early to mid-October to avoid a default. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by W Simon and Andrew Hay)