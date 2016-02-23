FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells 2-year notes at lowest yield since Sept
February 23, 2016 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sells 2-year notes at lowest yield since Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $26 billion of two-year notes at a yield of 0.752 percent, which was the lowest level since the two-year auction held in September, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of the bids on the latest two-year supply offered was 2.91, compared with 2.90 in January.

In January, the Treasury sold the same amount of two-year debt at a yield of 0.860 percent.

The Treasury said the two-year note due Feb. 2018 will be considered an additional issue of a five-year note issued in Feb. 2013 as they carry the same coupon rate of 0.75 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)

