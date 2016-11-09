FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
U.S. 10-year Treasury supply faces chilly reception
November 9, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. 10-year Treasury supply faces chilly reception

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department got a cold shoulder from investors in a debt auction on Wednesday as the U.S. government debt market was roiled following Donald Trump's stunning U.S. presidential win that stoked investor anxiety over whether the federal government would go on a borrowing binge.

The ratio of bids to the $23 billion worth of 10-year Treasury notes offered, which measures overall demand at an auction, was 2.22. This was the weakest level since March 2009 when it was 2.14. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

