UPDATE 1-Funds, foreigners buy fewer U.S. 10-year notes in June

(Recasts lead, adds background) NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Large investment managers and overseas investors bought fewer U.S. 10-year Treasury notes in June than a month ago, but their purchases remained at elevated levels due to worries about global growth and Britain's vote on its European Union membership. The $20 billion 10-year note auction on June 8 was smaller than the $23 billion sale conducted in May, Treasury Department data released on Wednesday showed. On a percentage basis, indirect bidders which include investment funds and foreign central banks accounted for 73.63 percent purchases at the June 10-year auction, which was their largest share on record. In May, the Treasury awarded indirect bidders 73.48 percent of the 10-year government debt offered. Large investment funds bought $10.380 billion at a 10-year note supply sold in June, compared with the $11.660 billion they purchased in May, according to the Treasury's auction allotment data. Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $5.434 billion of the latest 10-year supply, down from $7.542 billion in May. Foreign demand for Treasuries has been robust as the yields on more than $10 trillion of bonds in Europe and Japan are running below zero. The Treasury also sold some of $20 billion of 10-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)