a year ago
UPDATE 1-Funds, foreigners buy fewer U.S. 10-year notes in June
June 22, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Funds, foreigners buy fewer U.S. 10-year notes in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts lead, adds background)
    NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Large investment managers and
overseas investors bought fewer U.S. 10-year Treasury notes in
June than a month ago, but their purchases remained at elevated
levels due to worries about global growth and Britain's vote on
its European Union membership.
    The $20 billion 10-year note auction on June 8 was smaller
than the $23 billion sale conducted in May, Treasury Department
data released on Wednesday showed.
    On a percentage basis, indirect bidders which include
investment funds and foreign central banks accounted for 73.63
percent purchases at the June 10-year auction, which was their
largest share on record. 
    In May, the Treasury awarded indirect bidders 73.48 percent
of the 10-year government debt offered. 
    Large investment funds bought $10.380 billion at a 10-year
note supply sold in June, compared with the $11.660 billion they
purchased in May, according to the Treasury's auction allotment
data.
    Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S.
government debt, bought $5.434 billion of the latest 10-year
supply, down from $7.542 billion in May.
    Foreign demand for Treasuries has been robust as the yields
on more than $10 trillion of bonds in Europe and Japan are
running below zero.
    The Treasury also sold some of $20 billion of 10-year notes
earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond
dealers.

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

