Continental Automotive agrees to plead guilty to bid rigging in U.S.
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
November 24, 2014 / 8:56 PM / 3 years ago

Continental Automotive agrees to plead guilty to bid rigging in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - South Korean parts makers Continental Automotive Electronics LLC and Continental Automotive Korea Ltd have agreed to plead guilty to rigging bids for instrument panel clusters sold to car makers, the Justice Department said on Monday.

The companies agreed to pay a $4 million fine, the department said.

Dozens of car parts makers, predominantly from Asia, have either pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty to price fixing or other violations of U.S. antitrust law as part of the department’s long-running probe of the sector.

A total of 46 people have either agreed to plead guilty or did plead guilty as part of the probe.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
