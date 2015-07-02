FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulator says Fiat Chrysler misled agency on Takata recalls
#Market News
July 2, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. regulator says Fiat Chrysler misled agency on Takata recalls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV misled U.S. auto safety regulators about recall notifications to the owners of vehicles equipped with defective Takata Corp air bags, a U.S. safety recall analysts said on Thursday.

“Fiat Chrysler failed to notify owners within the required 60 days in seven (of 23) recalls we are discussing here today,” Joshua Neff, senior safety recall analyst at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, told a public hearing on the automaker’s recall performance.

“In two additional recalls associated with defective Takata air bags, Fiat Chrysler misled the agency about its owner notifications and failed to send recall notices to vehicle owners for months,” he added. (Reporting by David Morgan)

