a year ago
Four U.S. lawmakers urge safety agency to address vehicle hacking
September 12, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

Four U.S. lawmakers urge safety agency to address vehicle hacking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Four Republican members of Congress on Monday urged U.S. auto safety regulators to convene an industry-wide effort to prevent possible attacks on computer systems in vehicles.

The lawmakers addressed their concerns in a letter to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. While there have been no reported cases of vehicle hacking, researchers have shown they could take remote control of vehicle functions such as car horns, brakes and power steering.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang

