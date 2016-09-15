U.S. congressional panel to hold fuel rules hearing

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A congressional panel will hold a hearing on Sept. 22 to look at the fate of fuel efficiency rules through 2025 amid growing concerns from automakers.

An auto trade group representing General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG has said amid lower gasoline prices it would be difficult to meet the requirements. U.S. regulators must decide by 2018 on whether the 2022 through 2025 model year requirements are feasible or should be changed. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)