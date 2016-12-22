FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EPA denies automakers' request for more time on fuel economy review
December 22, 2016 / 8:21 PM / 8 months ago

EPA denies automakers' request for more time on fuel economy review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday told an automaker lobbyist group that it will not extend the deadline for a review of strict fuel economy standards through the 2025 vehicle model year, indicating the agency will push ahead with a plan to make the rules final before the Obama administration leaves office Jan. 20.

Acting EPA Assistant Administrator Janet McCabe informed the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, which includes most major automakers in the U.S. market, in a letter dated Thursday. The auto manufacturers group had also requested that the EPA withdraw its plans to finalize the new standards. The denial of the auto group's requests had been expected.

Reporting by David Shepardson and Bernie Woodall

