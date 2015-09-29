Fiat Chrysler reveals problems with U.S. safety reporting

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Two months after receiving a record $105 million fine for lapses in U.S. auto safety recalls, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday revealed problems with safety data that could lead to additional financial penalties for the Italian-U.S. automaker.

Fiat Chrysler said it was investigating discrepancies in early warning reports that federal law requires automakers to provide to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the federal auto safety watchdog. The reports include data that could identify safety defects and ultimately lead to product recalls.

The automaker did not elaborate or identify the vehicles involved. Regulators said the discrepancies included under-reporting of auto-related death and injury claims.

“This represents a significant failure to meet a manufacturer’s safety responsibilities,” NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind said in a statement.

In July, NHTSA and Fiat Chrysler announced an agreement intended to end years of contention over lapses in the automaker’s performance on safety recalls covering millions of vehicles. The deal required Fiat Chrysler to make a $70 million cash payment, spend $20 million to improve its recall process and pay an additional $15 million if the automaker committed further violations.

Fiat Chrysler could be required to pay the deferred $15 million sum if regulators find that the early warning report problem amounts to a new violation of federal law, NHTSA said.

“Preliminary information suggests that this under-reporting is the result of a number of problems” with Fiat Chrysler’s early warning report systems, he said. “NHTSA will take appropriate action after gathering additional information on the scope and causes of this failure,” he added.

Fiat Chrysler said it was in regular communication with NHTSA about the progress of the investigation and “takes this issue extremely seriously, and will continue to cooperate with NHTSA to resolve this matter and ensure these issues do not re-occur.” (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by David Gregorio)