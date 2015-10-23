U.S. October auto sales to rise 8 pct; 2015 sales to rise 5 pct-JD Power, LMC

DETROIT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Automotive industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said Friday strong pickup truck and sports utility vehicle sales have led them to raise their forecast for auto sales in 2015 to 17.3 million vehicles from 17.2 million, a 5 percent rise from a year earlier.

For October, U.S. auto sales are forecast to rise 8.2 percent from a year ago, the consultancies said in a statement.

Auto sales in October compared to last month are expected to fall 3.9 percent, largely because September had five weekends, said John Humphrey of JD Power.

October sales are forecast at 17.4 million vehicles on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, compared with 18.2 million in annualized sales last month and 16.5 million last October.

Humphrey said U.S. retail auto sales for October will be the strongest since 2001 for that month. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)