FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chrysler sales up 14 percent in January, beating estimates
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Chrysler sales up 14 percent in January, beating estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ U.S. arm said January car sales rose 14 percent to 145,007 vehicles, topping analysts’ expectations on the continued strength of utility vehicles and full-size pickups.

FCA US on Tuesday reported its best January since 2007 and well above last year’s mark of 127,183.

All five of the U.S. brands had year-to-year increases, the largest for the Jeep and Ram brands.

Jeep sales climbed 23 percent and Ram trucks were up 21 percent.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected FCA to reach 144,418.

Chrysler said U.S. industry sales in January were projected at an annual rate of 17.0 million, including about 300,000 medium and heavy trucks.

A Reuters survey of 47 analysts estimated an annual rate of 16.6 million. (Reporting by Paul Lienert; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe in Detroit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.