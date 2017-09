DETROIT, March 3 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported that U.S. February sales rose 6 percent, which missed analysts’ expectations and put into question the bullish outlook for monthly industry sales.

Fiat Chrysler’s U.S. arm said it expects the auto industry to record seasonally adjusted annualized sales of 16.5 million vehicles for February, which does not include medium and heavy trucks. This would widely miss estimates.