Fiat Chrysler says expects U.S. auto industry April sales up 6 pct
May 1, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, May 1 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Friday it expects April U.S. auto industry sales to rise 6 percent from a year ago.

Fiat Chrysler reported U.S. sales of 189,027 vehicles in April, missing expectations nine analysts polled by Reuters.

FCA’s Jeep brand U.S. sales rose 20 percent and its Ram brand rose 4 percent, with pickup truck sales up 3 percent.

The automaker’s forecast of a 6 percent rise for April U.S. auto sales matches that of a poll of 35 industry analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

All major automakers in the U.S. market will report sales later Friday.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Ben Klayman; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
